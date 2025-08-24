Petition launched and meeting arranged over ‘race track’ road in Sheffield

A meeting has been called in a Sheffield suburb after residents raised fears that a road is being used as a “race track” by drug-fuelled drivers reaching speeds of up to 75mph.

Following The Star’s recent coverage of dangerous driving on Darnall Road, a community meeting has now been arranged to discuss urgent action.

The meeting will take place at Syd’s Gym on Darnall Road, Wednesday, August 27 at 3.30pm.

All residents are invited to attend.

The session will focus on improving safety on Darnall Road and Worksop Road, with Councillor Zahira Naz and MP Clive Betts due to attend.

Residents will be able to share their concerns directly and support efforts to protect children and families in the area.

A petition has also been launched calling for road safety improvements which can be found here: https://www.change.org/p/improve-road-safety-on-darnall-road-s9

Earlier this month, The Star reported how residents described Darnall Road as being used as a “race track”, with cars often reaching speeds of 70–75mph, and one set of data showing a driver at 105mph.

Locals said groups of young drivers often gather in the evenings and use the stretch as a race circuit, with nitrous oxide balloons and drugs also frequently spotted where the drivers congregate.

Taxi driver and resident, Ali Shah, warned that it was only a matter of time before a fatality occurred, and said he has contacted Sheffield Council, local schools and councillors repeatedly about the issue.

He also described the danger faced by children walking home from Oasis Academy, Phillimore School and High Hazels Academy at 3pm each day, when “hundreds of pupils” cross Darnall Road.

Concerns have also been raised that, while speed cameras and vans are occasionally deployed, drivers simply slow down when they are present, showing that permanent deterrents such as speed bumps or CCTV are urgently needed.

Mr Shah previously told The Star: “I don’t want to be the guy who says ‘I told you so’ after someone is killed, but that’s exactly how it’s looking. Something has to be done now to keep our children, families and community safe.”