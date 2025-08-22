A Sheffield mum-of-three who bravely shared her story after being misdiagnosed for over 20 years has sadly died and her family are now fundraising to give her the funeral she deserves.

Catherine Wilcockson, described by loved ones as “kind, funny and beautiful,” passed away on August 17, aged just 42, after a six-year battle with a brain tumour.

Back in 2020, Catherine spoke to The Star about the “nightmare” of her tumour being mistaken for panic attacks.

She revealed how her daughters, then aged nine and 15, saved her life after she suffered a seizure in her sleep.

After the terrifying ordeal, she was told the cancer, an astrocytoma brain tumour grade 2, had likely been slowly growing in her brain for at least 20 years - as it normally presents in children.

Looking back, Catherine said it was even worse than she had realised at the time, because she had been putting herself and others in danger.

Almost exactly a year after her operation, she remained in good spirits, having successfully undergone six weeks of radiotherapy and six months of chemotherapy.

In March of that year, she enjoyed a double celebration when she was told her tumour had shrunk to just five percent of its original size on the same day as her daughter Shani’s 10th birthday.

Despite the surreal year marked by her diagnosis and the coronavirus pandemic, she focused on optimism.

She reflected that she could have died, but instead she was able to spend precious time with her daughters, who meant the world to her.

“I could have died, but I’m here. And I’ve been able to spend so much time with my girls who mean the world to me,” she said at the time.

“I celebrated my daughter’s 10th birthday - which is something I won’t take for granted,” she added.

Catherine also wanted to inspire others facing the devastating news of a serious illness.

She urged people not to lose hope, reminding them that it was possible to come through such a diagnosis stronger than ever.

She shared her story while working with the charity Brain Tumour Research and, together with her daughter Shani, took part in its Wear A Hat Day With Flowers campaign in June 2020.

Despite major surgery, Catherine never stopped fighting – her family saying she remained her vibrant self throughout, always “chatting away” and lighting up any room she entered.

Now, her loved ones are appealing for help to support her three daughters and cover funeral costs.

A GoFundMe appeal, set up by family friend Megan Caley on behalf of Catherine’s daughter Tia, has already raised over £1,900 of its £2,200 target.

In a heartfelt tribute, Megan wrote: “On the 17th August 2025 heaven gained the most beautiful and brave angel, our Catherine.

“For the past six years she had been battling with a brain tumour. She underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy to try and beat this awful disease.

“Catherine was loved by everyone who knew her – she was kind, funny, beautiful, and mostly known for her ‘no filter’ self, as she liked to call it.

“She would light up any room she was in, and got along with everybody.”

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has reached 89 per cent of its target, thanks to nearly 100 donations from family, friends and well-wishers.

Her family say they are determined to honour her memory by giving her the “best send-off possible.”