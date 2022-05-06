The car could be seen well alight at the town centre end of the dual carriageway road, near the bridge and speed camera across from the Webhelp building.

Firefighters were called to the scene, and could be seen putting the blaze out as cars passed by on the road. Smoke was also seen at the site.

Firefighters were called to deal with a blaze next to Sheffield Parkway earlier today. Picture: Stacey Cox

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said: “We were called at 11.54am to the A57 Sheffield Parkway to an accidental car fire.

“Two fire crews from Parkway and Central stations attended the incident. There were no reports of any casualties.

“The crews left the scene at 12.27pm.

It was the second car fire of the date attended by the service.

A fire crew from Lowedges fire station had attended a deliberate car fire on Blackstock Close, Sheffield at 3.25am. The crew came away at 4am.