Flames tore through Natalie Ullyatt’s outbuilding at her home on Habershon Drive, in Chapeltown, on Wednesday, April 13, at around 7.15pm, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Everything inside was lost, including her husband Andrew Hodkin’s tools, their garden furniture and bikes, scooters and other sports equipment belonging to their two children.

A fire tears through Natalie Ullyatt's garden shed in Chapeltown, Sheffield

The blaze also ripped through the garden fence, and the heat shattered the glass on their neighbour’s greenhouse, though thankfully no one was injured.

It is believed to have been sparked by the tumble dryer which had been running inside the shed.

Natalie, an NHS secretary, aged 33, said: “Andy got back in the house and the electrics had tripped so he went to turn them back on and they went again.

The aftermath of the fire, started by a tumble dryer, which destroyed Natalie Ullyatt's garden shed at her home in Chapeltown, Sheffield

"He thought ‘I wonder what’s happened here’ and as he went to go back upstairs a neighbour said ‘you know smoke’s coming from your shed?’.

"Andy opened the shed door and as it opened the flames leapt out so he slammed it shut again.

‘Always clean your tumble dryer filter and never leave it running overnight’

"He rang the fire brigade and he tried to get the hose pipe on it, with our neighbour helping too.”

Natalie told how their insurance doesn't cover the shed or its contents, which will cost thousands of pounds to replace, but she is relieved no one was hurt.

She said what happened has put her off ever owning a tumble dryer again, and she urged anyone who does have one to beware of the danger.

“We always clean the filter and yet this still happened. It’s put me off ever having one again,” she said.

"One thing we never did was leave the tumble dryer running at night, and if people do have one I’d urge them to do the same for their own safety.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was called to the shed fire at 7.15pm on Wednesday and sent one crew of firefighters, who left the scene at 8pm.