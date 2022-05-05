Operator First said it had stopped the 56 service from the terminus until further notice, because of vandalism to its vehicles.

The 56 runs between Nether Edge and Wybourn.

Part of a Sheffield bus service had to be stopped after vandals targeted vehicles on the route. File picture shows buses in Sheffield city centre

First said in a Tweet at around 6pm: “Due to acts of vandalism on Boundary Road, the 56 services from the terminus are withdrawn until further notice.

“Outbound services are diverted via Manor Oaks Road, Whites Lane, Maltravers Road, right up Maltravers Terrace and Manor Oaks Road.”

It is not the first service to have part of its route suspended due to vandalism