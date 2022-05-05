Wybourn bus service affected as vandals target Sheffield route 56 on Boundary Road

Part of a Sheffield bus service had to be stopped after vandals targeted vehicles on the route.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 11:26 pm

Operator First said it had stopped the 56 service from the terminus until further notice, because of vandalism to its vehicles.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield buses: First boss fears serious injury to driver or passenger through ...

The 56 runs between Nether Edge and Wybourn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Part of a Sheffield bus service had to be stopped after vandals targeted vehicles on the route. File picture shows buses in Sheffield city centre

First said in a Tweet at around 6pm: “Due to acts of vandalism on Boundary Road, the 56 services from the terminus are withdrawn until further notice.

“Outbound services are diverted via Manor Oaks Road, Whites Lane, Maltravers Road, right up Maltravers Terrace and Manor Oaks Road.”

It is not the first service to have part of its route suspended due to vandalism

The number seven route had a section on curfew this year because of yobs pelting vehicles with stones near Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross.

Several services were also diverted in November last year because of missiles being thrown at buses.