Sheffield nightlife: Petition to save Safe Square 'sanctuary' for revellers as busy Christmas period looms

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 17th Oct 2024, 09:33 GMT
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 05:00 GMT
A petition has been launched to save a “treasured sanctuary” for revellers as Sheffield’s pubs and clubs gear up for Christmas.

Safe Square - based in a tent in Barker’s Pool - was hailed a success for helping nearly 500 people and easing the burden on the police, council and NHS.

It offered ‘medical aid, a place to sober up without being sent to the hospital, phone charging, a meetup point if friends get separated, a safe haven to report issues or just for a comforting chat when things get a bit much’.

Safe Square project manager Kayleigh Waine, (in green, centre) said Sheffield had lost a life-saving service.Safe Square project manager Kayleigh Waine, (in green, centre) said Sheffield had lost a life-saving service.
Safe Square project manager Kayleigh Waine, (in green, centre) said Sheffield had lost a life-saving service. | Safe Square

But it shut down after 10 months after its funding, from the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit, ran out - just as Sheffield’s night-time businesses gear up for their busiest period.

Now, Safe Square project manager Kayleigh Waine, whose day job is at Kirsty O’Brien’s Irish bar, has launched a petition on Change.Org

It states the ‘overwhelming success’ of the scheme proves the concept works.

The Safe Square team at night in Barker's Pool, Sheffield.The Safe Square team at night in Barker's Pool, Sheffield.
The Safe Square team at night in Barker's Pool, Sheffield. | Safe Square

It adds: “With your support, we can show Safe Square is valued and wanted by the people of Sheffield. This will help us to access funding so we can provide an invaluable service and contribute significantly to the safety and well-being of our community.”

Safe Square helped almost 500 people in distress or danger between December and October. They include stabbing and bottling victims, lone women being followed, mental health emergencies and scores who simply needed downtime to sober up.

A nine-strong team was based in a tent in Barker’s Pool on Friday and Saturday nights until 4am.

They included two emergency ambulance crews, provided by private firm Mediqas, two IPM Group security staff and a project manager.

Dean Lorimer, of Mediqas Group, right, with the Safe Square team in Barker's Pool.Dean Lorimer, of Mediqas Group, right, with the Safe Square team in Barker's Pool.
Dean Lorimer, of Mediqas Group, right, with the Safe Square team in Barker's Pool. | Safe Square

The service was praised by the police, the council, bars and pubs - as well as by grateful victims, their parents and partners.

Sgt Simon Pickering, of South Yorkshire Police Neighbourhood Team, said Safe Square had been a “brilliant concept.”

He added: “Officers I have spoken to really rate the service for what it provides and believe it’s a good idea.”

