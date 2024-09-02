Carver St: Man in serious condition after being hit on head with bottle on Sheffield party street
The incident took place on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday, Septmber 1, 2024).
The victim, a 43-year-old man, is currently in hospital in a serious condition, after suffering what police have described as a ‘serious head injury’.
Providing details of the incident today (Monday, September 2, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “CCTV operators became aware of a man being assaulted early hours of Sunday, September 1 on Carver Street in Sheffield.
“It is believed that the victim, aged 43, suffered a serious head injury after being attacked with a bottle.
“He has been taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a serious condition.
“Two men, aged 23 and 22, were quickly arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.”
A police cordon was in place yesterday on Carver Street while officers carried out their enquiries.
Anyone with information is being asked to get in touch, quoting incident number 134 of September 1, 2024.