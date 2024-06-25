Carver Street: Man hospitalised with facial injuries after “altercation” on Sheffield party street

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:49 BST
A man was taken to hospital in the early hours of the morning following a reported assault in Sheffield city centre.

Police were called to reports of an assault on the corner of Carver Street and Division Street on Sunday (June 23) at 3.40am.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “When officers arrived they found a 25-year-old man with facial injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment. 

“It is believed the man was injured following an altercation near the corner of Carver Street and Division Street.”

A cordon was in place at the junction between Division Street and Carver Street.A cordon was in place at the junction between Division Street and Carver Street.
A cordon was in place at the junction between Division Street and Carver Street. | NW

A second man, also aged 25, was arrested for affray at the scene.

A cordon remained in place into Sunday, with yellow evidence markers on the floor on Carver Street close to the junction.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

