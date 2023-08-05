Tiger Works, which is based on West Street in Sheffield city centre, is preparing to introduce the new scanners, through which revellers will be able to verify their ID with a single fingerprint.
In order to be able to use the fingerprint scanner, punters will have to opt in to having their fingerprint logged, after having their ID scanned.
Announcing the scanners on Facebook, a Tiger Works spokesperson said: "The new scanners will scan your ID (if asked for it) when you enter and give you the option to log your fingerprint, however this is not a requirement.
"If you do choose to, it just means that the next time you come, you will only have to scan your fingerprint to enter.
"Allowing us to reduce our queue times but this also allows us to still permit you entry to the venue even if you have forgotten your ID (winner winner).
"Furthermore, not only will this help with the convenience of entering the venue, it also helps us work closely with other venues in real time to ensure we are keeping all our customers as safe as possible."