A popular Sheffield nightclub is set to use fingerprint scanners to verify ID, in a bid to speed up queue times.

Tiger Works, which is based on West Street in Sheffield city centre, is preparing to introduce the new scanners, through which revellers will be able to verify their ID with a single fingerprint.

In order to be able to use the fingerprint scanner, punters will have to opt in to having their fingerprint logged, after having their ID scanned.

Tiger Works, which is based on West Street in Sheffield city centre, is preparing to introduce the new scanners, through which revellers will be able to verify their ID with a single fingerprint

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the scanners on Facebook, a Tiger Works spokesperson said: "The new scanners will scan your ID (if asked for it) when you enter and give you the option to log your fingerprint, however this is not a requirement.

"If you do choose to, it just means that the next time you come, you will only have to scan your fingerprint to enter.

"Allowing us to reduce our queue times but this also allows us to still permit you entry to the venue even if you have forgotten your ID (winner winner).