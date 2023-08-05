One man has been hospitalised and another arrested following a fight on Carver Street, a Sheffield city centre party street, in the early hours of this morning.

The incident took place on Carver Street in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, July 5, 2023), and numerous bus services - including the 51, 52a, 95, 95a and 120 - were diverted as police closed the road in order to be able to carry out enquiries. The road had been re-opened by 9.30am.

Confirming details of the incident, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A man has been arrested following an assault on Carver Street in Sheffield City Centre in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, August 5, 2023)

“At around 4.40am, we received reports of a fight, resulting in one man being assaulted. The 30-year-old is in hospital being treated for his injuries.

“Another man, aged 35, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of section 18 assault and possession of Class A drugs. He remains in custody at this time.”

Carver Street, which is lined with bars, has been particularly badly hit by violent offences over the last year.

The Star has reported on four stabbings carried out on the street since September 2022.

When asked what the force is doing to combat the number of incidents taking place on Carver Street, Chief Inspector for Neighbourhoods at Sheffield District, Gareth Thomas, said in April this year (2023): “We acknowledge that when violent crimes happen it is extremely concerning for our local communities, and we have sadly seen a number of serious incidents occur on Carver Street in recent years.

“We are as appalled as anyone when these violent crimes occur in our city, and like many of our policing colleagues across the country, tackling violent criminality continues to be a priority. We have robust plans in place to tackle the ongoing issues we experience in our night time economy, and a great deal of work is currently taking place, proactively and at pace, to tackle violent crime as a whole.

“We have recruited additional Sergeants, PCs and PCSOs into our City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team and bespoke shift patterns have been designed to provide additional coverage into the night time economy. They are deployed to busy, key locations within the city centre, such as Carver Street.