Readers' choice: Where is the best place in Sheffield for a Sunday roast?

In nearly 400 responses, some names came up over and over again.

The Star’s readers had a lot of opinions on where to find the best Sunday roast in Sheffield. With nearly 400 suggestions, we must be close to finding the answer.

Hundreds of family members are deserving of a shoutout - mums, nans, one daughter and one dad - who got a vote of confidence for their chef skills. “Granny is the best at Sunday dinners but she hasn’t invited me for ages. Hint hint,” one reader said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, unfortunately, we can’t all try your mums’ and nans’ cooking, so here are some of the highest-ranking pubs in the popular vote.

The Rhubarb Shed

Found on the Manor Green site housed in a converted barn, the charming and friendly Rhubarb Shed also has ciabattas, salads, and gourmet burgers. One reader said it was the best she’s had in her life except for her own.

The Rhubarb Shed Cafe on Manor Lane, Sheffield.

The Sportsman

A “smashing little pub” on the Western edge of the city, with a cosy bar area and welcoming atmosphere.

The Sportsman

The Old Horns

A lovely pub in High Bradfield, with quick and friendly table service. They have a focus on good quality food, reflected in the popularity of their Sunday roast, but drinkers are welcome too.

The Old Horns

The Plough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Bradfield option, this rural, family pub is in walking distance from Damflask Reservoir. They’re very kid-friendly, serving food from 10am, and offering a range of specials.

The Plough

Toby Carvery

A classic. Toby Carvery got the joint-highest number of votes from readers, one saying it is “by far the best,” and another adding, “Toby!!!”. Of course, not Sheffield-specific, but we’ll let it slide.

The Wisewood Inn

Your Sheffield-specific Sunday roast winners, by a mile. Over 50 people commented or liked comments which recommended the Inn, a country pub in the heart of the Loxley Valley. They serve Loxley Brewery cask ales, brewed on-site, and boast “spectacular” views over the Valley.