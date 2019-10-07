Sheffield murder suspect due at court for bail hearing

A man accused of murdering a young dad in Sheffield is due at court today for a bail hearing.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 7th October 2019, 08:21 am
Updated Monday, 7th October 2019, 08:21 am

Callum Ramsey, aged 18, of Batworth Drive, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, is accused of the murder of 21-year-old Lewis Bagshaw, who was found stabbed in Piper Crescent, Southey, on Sunday, July 21.

He is due at Sheffield Crown Court for a bail application hearing this morning.

Lewis Bagshaw was stabbed to death in Sheffield

Lewis, who had a young son, was taken to hospital but could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is thought he had staggered into Piper Crescent to seek help after being attacked elsewhere.

Two other suspects are also accused of murder – Jervaise Bennett, 20 of Bishopholme Close, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,085 of July 21.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or the incident room can be called direct on 01709 443507.