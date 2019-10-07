Sheffield murder suspect due at court for bail hearing
A man accused of murdering a young dad in Sheffield is due at court today for a bail hearing.
Callum Ramsey, aged 18, of Batworth Drive, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, is accused of the murder of 21-year-old Lewis Bagshaw, who was found stabbed in Piper Crescent, Southey, on Sunday, July 21.
He is due at Sheffield Crown Court for a bail application hearing this morning.
Lewis, who had a young son, was taken to hospital but could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.
It is thought he had staggered into Piper Crescent to seek help after being attacked elsewhere.
Two other suspects are also accused of murder – Jervaise Bennett, 20 of Bishopholme Close, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
Anyone with information about the stabbing should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,085 of July 21.
Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or the incident room can be called direct on 01709 443507.