Sheffield 'murder' Smelter Wood Road: Pictures show police at scene today after man arrested and released

Pictures show how police were investigating a suspected murder on the Stradbroke estate, near Woodhouse, today.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 9th May 2023, 19:06 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 19:27 BST

Our gallery shows how the investigation is proceeding, with images showing where police officers are still working, and how a large blue tent has been placed on the pavement within the cordon.

Emergency services were called to Smelter Wood Road, near Richmond, and Woodhouse, on Bank Holiday Monday at around 1pm, after a 19-year-old man was found with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene despite the efforts of medics, and his family have been informed of the tragic death.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released without charge.

The scene of the police investigation into a suspected 'murder' at Smelter Wood Road, on the Stradbroke estate, near Richmond and Woodhouse, Sheffield.

1. Tent

The scene of the police investigation into a suspected 'murder' at Smelter Wood Road, on the Stradbroke estate, near Richmond and Woodhouse, Sheffield. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The scene of the police investigation into a suspected 'murder' at Smelter Wood Road, on the Stradbrooke estate, near Richmond and Woodhouse, Sheffield.

2. Police van

The scene of the police investigation into a suspected 'murder' at Smelter Wood Road, on the Stradbrooke estate, near Richmond and Woodhouse, Sheffield. Photo: National World

The scene of the police investigation today

3. Cordon

The scene of the police investigation today Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The scene of the police investigation into a suspected 'murder' at Smelter Wood Road, on the Stradbroke estate, near Richmond and Woodhouse, Sheffield.

4. Police presence

The scene of the police investigation into a suspected 'murder' at Smelter Wood Road, on the Stradbroke estate, near Richmond and Woodhouse, Sheffield. Photo: National World

