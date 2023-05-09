Pictures show how police were investigating a suspected murder on the Stradbroke estate, near Woodhouse, today.

Our gallery shows how the investigation is proceeding, with images showing where police officers are still working, and how a large blue tent has been placed on the pavement within the cordon.

Emergency services were called to Smelter Wood Road, near Richmond, and Woodhouse, on Bank Holiday Monday at around 1pm, after a 19-year-old man was found with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene despite the efforts of medics, and his family have been informed of the tragic death.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released without charge.

