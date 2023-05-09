Emergency services were called to Smelter Wood Road, Richmond, near Woodhouse, on Bank Holiday Monday at around 1pm, after a 19-year-old man was found with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene despite the efforts of medics, and his family have been informed of the tragic death.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released without charge.

A major police presence remained at the scene throughout today, with several police cars and police vans still on the street, with a police cordon remaining, marked by blue and white tape.

A blue and white tent was placed in between the lines of police tape, outside one of the houses on the street. Many houses were still draped with union jacks after the coronation weekend.

One resident told the Star the first he knew something was seriously wrong was when he went to his window on Monday afternoon and saw armed police outside the building.

He said: “I looked out of the window and there were armed response officers outside, on the green in front of my house. They said someone had been hurt and they were looking for someone. Before I knew it the air ambulance was here and people were saying it was a fatality.

"People are distressed. It is horrible to think of this happening. There are a lot of families around here, and young kids. I’ve lived around here a couple of years.

"Most people I know are saddened and a bit scared. It is like any area, around here. It’s not a scary place, it is a family orientated area.”

A woman and her friend, out walking their dog, told The Star the estate was usually quiet, but had the odd incident, like any other place.

She said: “There has been nothing like this – this is a big surprise to hear of something like this on your doorstep. We’d not been in when it is reported to have happened, but when we got back, there were eight or nine police cars here. They have been here all night.”

A workman who was working nearby, said it was shocking to hear, and raised concerns about crime in Sheffield. He said: “It feels like you’re always hearing about someone getting shot or stabbed or something. It’s frightening.”

Today, many were getting on with life as normal as the investigations continued. Children could be seen heading home from school, while driving schools were carrying out lessons on some of the quieter local streets nearby.