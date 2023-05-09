News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield murder: Investigation launched after 19-year-old dies in Stradbroke area - man, 49, arrested

A murder probe as been launched following the death of a 19-year-old man in Sheffield yesterday, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 9th May 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:53 BST

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, but has since been released without charge. Emergency services were called to the Smelter Wood Drive area of Sheffield, S13 at around 1pm following reports of an assault.

Upon arrival, a 19-year-old man was found with critical injuries and unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell who is overseeing the investigation, said: “In this early stage of our investigation, please be mindful of what is shared on social media – a family is now grieving an awful loss, and our commitment must be to ensure that we complete as thorough an investigation for those loved ones."

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 19-year-old in Woodhouse, Sheffield.A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 19-year-old in Woodhouse, Sheffield.
No post-mortem examination has not yet taken place and there continues to be a significant police presence within the area while initial enquiries are carried out and to offer reassurance to the local community.

DCI Bowell continued: “The significant presence of emergency services in the area yesterday afternoon will undoubtedly have caused concern among the local community.

“Please be assured that we are working hard to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident and to identify those who may have been involved. I would appeal for anyone with information about those involved, or residents or businesses who may have CCTV, video doorbell or dash cam footage that may be useful to the investigation, to get in touch."

Anyone able to help investigators should call 101, quoting incident number 409 of May 9, 2023. Any footage can be submitted by emailing [email protected] The incident number should be put into the subject title.

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by contacting their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or completing a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.