A Yorkshire Air Ambulance was pictured in attendance at a Sheffield estate after reports of a stabbing.

Smelter Wood Road was pictured cordoned off from Ravenscroft Road to Ravenscroft Avenue on the Stradbroke estate this afternoon (May 8) after an emergency incident.

An air ambulance was deployed and was pictured by local residents after it landed on open land off Ravenscroft Road at approximately 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is local speculation that someone has been stabbed, but as yet details have not been released by South Yorkshire Police.

An air ambulance was pictured on land off Ravenscroft Road after an emergency incident.

Residents have reported a large presence of emergency vehicles, with as many as 13 police cars, both marked and unmarked, up to four ambulances, and a fire engine in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The condition of any harmed person is not currently known. We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further information, and we are waiting for a reply.