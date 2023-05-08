News you can trust since 1887
Stradbroke incident: Air ambulance lands on Sheffield estate after reported stabbing

A Yorkshire Air Ambulance was pictured in attendance at a Sheffield estate after reports of a stabbing.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 8th May 2023, 17:19 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 17:34 BST

Smelter Wood Road was pictured cordoned off from Ravenscroft Road to Ravenscroft Avenue on the Stradbroke estate this afternoon (May 8) after an emergency incident.

An air ambulance was deployed and was pictured by local residents after it landed on open land off Ravenscroft Road at approximately 1pm.

There is local speculation that someone has been stabbed, but as yet details have not been released by South Yorkshire Police.

An air ambulance was pictured on land off Ravenscroft Road after an emergency incident.An air ambulance was pictured on land off Ravenscroft Road after an emergency incident.
Residents have reported a large presence of emergency vehicles, with as many as 13 police cars, both marked and unmarked, up to four ambulances, and a fire engine in attendance.

The condition of any harmed person is not currently known. We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further information, and we are waiting for a reply.

A large number of police vehicles were pictured at the scene as well as a police cordon.A large number of police vehicles were pictured at the scene as well as a police cordon.
