Sheffield mum prepares for another court date over deaths of two sons
A Sheffield mum is preparing to appear at court again today over the deaths of her two teenage sons.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 06:55 am
Sarah Barrass, aged 34, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday after being charged with the murder of 14-year-old Blake Barrass and 13-year-old Tristan Barrass at a house in Shiregreen in May.
Brandon Machin, 37, is also charged with murdering the two boys and is also due at court for another hearing.
Barrass, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, is also accused of three counts of attempted murder against two other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
Both Barrass and Machin, of no fixed abode, have not yet entered any pleas to the charges they face.
A provisional trial date has been fixed for Tuesday, November 12.