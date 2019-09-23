Thomas Cook collapse: The heartwarming thank you note left for Sheffield Fargate staff
A heartwarming thank-you note has been left for staff at Thomas Cook’s Sheffield Fargate store after the company collapsed on Monday.
An estimated 150,000 tourists are being brought home by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after the firm ceased trading in the early hours.
Thomas Cook failed to secure a last-minute rescue deal meaning all future bookings have been cancelled.
The firm had been trading for 178 years, after being established in 1841, and employed 21,000 people in 16 countries.
Thomas Cook’s Fargate store has now closed down and a heartwarming thank-you note has been left to staff affected by the devastating news.
The note read: “To Thomas Cook staff.
“Today is a sad day. Your lovely staff have helped us plan many amazing holidays.
“You always helped with local knowledge and a genuine care.
“Thank you to the reps who looked after us well while on holiday.
“My heart goes out to those who should be going to work today.
“Thank you to Mr Thomas Cook for trailing a blaze and changing the way we travel, opening up the world to the masses.
“Thank you for the memories.”
Thomas Cook had six stores in Sheffield, including Fargate, Chapeltown, Hillsborough, Bradway, Crystal Peaks and Meadowhall.
Customers are advised to visit the CAA's dedicated website, thomascook.caa.co.uk, for more information about what they should do next.