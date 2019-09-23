E-fits released in hunt for bogus officials who preyed on elderly in Sheffield
Detectives hunting bogus water officials who preyed on elderly victims in Sheffield have released these e-fits.
At least three pensioners in the city were targeted in the space of four days by con artists who tricked their way into their homes before stealing cash.
The first incident reportedly happened on Manor Park Crescent on Friday, September 6, at about 4pm, when a fraudster claiming to be from the local water board gained access to a 75-year-old man’s home, from which cash was later found to have been taken.
Three days later, on Monday, September 9, two more people were allegedly targeted.
At around 1pm that day a man, again claiming to be from the water board, got into the home of an 87-year-old woman on Colley Drive and cash was taken before the man left in a small white van.
Later that day, at around 5pm, a man went to Glenholme Road, where he knocked on the door of an 82-year-old man’s home, saying he was from ‘The Corporation.’ He asked to come in to check the victim’s water, claiming a nearby water pipe had burst.While he was talking to the victim in the kitchen, it is believed a second suspect entered the house and stole cash from upstairs.
The three victims have helped police produce these e-fit images.
If you recognise any of the men pictured, or have any information about the incidents, please call 101, quoting incident number 206 of September 23. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Officers are also asking people to make elderly friends and relatives aware of the danger.
People are advised to always inspect callers’ ID and to check they are who they say they are by calling the company they claim to represent and leaving them outside with the door locked while doing this.