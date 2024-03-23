Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Passengers face a long wait for the extra Sheffield-Manchester fast trains promised as part of a £145 million rail upgrade - if they ever arrive.

The Hope Valley railway upgrade was meant to deliver a much-needed third fast train between the two cities each hour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be no extra fast train between Sheffield and Manchester, for now at least, following the completion of the £145m Hope Valley railway line upgrade. Inset is Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, who said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite creating a passing loop on the line to make this possible in future, Network Rail now says additional work is required, and the commitment to delivering those extra trains appears to be wavering.

Liberal Democrat councillors in Sheffield now claim the decision on whether to introduce an extra hourly fast service has been left to the Manchester Recovery Taskforce, to consider as part of its remit to improve services in the Manchester area, leaving Sheffield out of the loop altogether.

'Simply unacceptable'

Martin Smith, Liberal Democrat councillor for Dore and Totley, said: "10 years in the planning, 3 years in the building and 1 week before completion we find out that one of the most important benefits of this project will not be delivered. It was only after I made enquiries that we were told the additional trains would not be running.

"I welcome improvements from the upgrade such as the new platform at Dore and Totley station in my ward, but to keep such a fundamental change quiet from the people of Sheffield until the project is nearly completed is simply unacceptable."

Dore & Totley station in Sheffield, where a second platform and a footbridge has been created as part of the £145m Hope Valley railway line upgrade

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work to upgrade the railway line, which began in spring 2021 and was initially scheduled for completion at the end of 2023, is finally due to be finished when the route reopens on Monday, March 25, after a 10-day closure.

As well as the passing loop to remove bottlenecks, signalling improvements have been made to improve reliability, longer platforms created to accommodate more carriages and a second platform and new footbridge has been installed at Dore & Totley station.

'Faster, more reliable, accessible railway'

Network Rail, which was responsible for the upgrade, said it would bring passengers a 'faster, more reliable, accessible' railway between Sheffield and Manchester.

But Ben Shaw, sponsor for the Transpennine Route Upgrade, added: "Before increasing the number of train services through this area, other essential railway work in Manchester and Sheffield, alongside timetable adjustments would need to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is part of ongoing work being carried out by the railway industry, which will enable additional trains to run in future."

Network Rail was unable to provide a timescale for that additional work and the fact it said this 'would' need to happen rather than 'will' suggests the extra hourly train may never materialise.

Commitment made just last month

The Star asked whether it was correct that the decision now lay with the Manchester Recovery Taskforce, and we are awaiting a response.

Only last month, rail minister Huw Merriman had reaffirmed the Government's commitment to delivering a third hourly fast train between Manchester and Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to a parliamentary question by Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts about the timescales for the third fast train, Mr Merriman said: "The Government is committed to upgrading the Hope Valley line which would help enable a third fast train between Manchester and Sheffield."

But he failed to give any timescale on when those extra trains might start running, nor did the Department for Transport (DfT) or rail operators in the area do so when asked by The Star for more information.

The Star again contacted the DfT for a response to the Liberal Democrats' claims but was told it was a matter for Network Rail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of the Sheffield Liberal Democrats and parliamentary spokesperson for Sheffield Hallam, said: "We are continually losing out on the changes needed to transform public transport across the city, and this is just the latest example.

"Giving the decision on an intercity train line to the Manchester Recovery Taskforce means the people of Sheffield will have no input. Is Mayor Coppard leaving a key decision to Andy Burnham?