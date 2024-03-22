Sheffield isn’t renowned for its public transport system, but it isn’t all bad.

Earlier this week, we asked our readers to vote for what they thought were the city’s best bus services in an online poll, and we received hundreds of votes.

The poll allowed readers to vote for any service that had already been nominated, or add their own suggestions. Each reader could only vote once on their email address.

Reasons that a bus service could be ruled as the ‘best’ may include its reliability, meaning it regularly turns up when scheduled, the kindness of its drivers, the comfort of seats, or maybe even the pleasant chit chat among passengers on the bus.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the top 10, and see if you agree with the selections.

1 . X17 The X17 Sheffield Interchange - Wirksworth was voted the best by 1.4 per cent of voters.

2 . X78 The X78 Doncaster Interchange - Sheffield Interchange had 1.4 per cent of votes.

3 . 86 The 86 Chapeltown - Lowedges bus service has 1.4 per cent of voters' choice.

4 . 11 The 11 Arundel Gate - Herdings bus service was voted the 'best' by 1.4 per cent of voters.