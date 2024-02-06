Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An update has been issued about extra fast trains between Sheffield and Manchester as a £145 million rail upgrade nears completion.

A new footbridge is now in place at Dore & Totley station, where a second platform is being created as part of the major Hope Valley line upgrade.

The new footbridge at Dore & Totley station in Sheffield. It is part of the £145m Hope Valley railway line upgrade which will enable more fast trains to run between Sheffield and Manchester

The project, which also involves the creation of a passing loop between Bamford and Hathersage, is scheduled for completion on March 25, following a nine day closure of the line.

The work is being carried out to improve Sheffield-Manchester rail services, with the number of fast trains each hour between the cities set to increase from two to three.

When will extra Sheffield-Manchester trains start running?

But it could be some time before the extra trains are introduced.

Responding to a parliamentary question by Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts about the timescales for the third fast train, rail minister Huw Merriman said: "The Government is committed to upgrading the Hope Valley line which would help enable a third fast train between Manchester and Sheffield.

An aerial view of the new footbridge and second platform being created at Dore & Totley station in Sheffield

"The industry is in the early stages of planning next steps including delivery dates.

"The plan builds on the ongoing upgrades to the line due to complete this spring which will deliver performance and capacity improvements for passengers and freight."

What other changes will train passengers notice?

The Department for Transport said it was unable to provide any further information at this stage for commercial reasons.

The more immediate benefits of the rail upgrade include signalling improvements to improve reliability and longer platforms to accommodate more carriages, along with a new bridge at Hathersage West, replacing the existing foot crossing, to improve safety.

The new footbridge at Dore & Totley station, which includes two lifts, was hoisted into place in recent weeks. A 200 tonne crane was used to lift the six staircase units, each weighing 11.2 tonnes, and the 14.5 tonne main bridge span.

The station's second platform is being restored after the old one was demolished in the 1980s.

When will the railway line be closed for final work?

Graeme Whitehead, senior sponsor for the upgrade, described the installation of the bridge as a 'key milestone' and said plans for the station were 'centred around accessibility'.

The Hope Valley line is due to be closed between 11.30pm on Saturday, February 10 and 1am on Monday, February 12, and again between 11pm on Friday, March 15 and 5.15am on Monday, March 25, so the work can be completed.

Work to upgrade the Hope Valley line started in spring 2021. It was initially estimated to cost £137m and scheduled for completion in December 2023.

The Hope Valley line runs through the Peak District between Sheffield and Manchester, with the stations on the route including Dore & Totley, Grindleford, Hathersage, Bamford, Hope, Edale, Chinley and New Mills Central.