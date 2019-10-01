Police probe launched into shooting outside Sheffield supermarket
A police probe is under way this morning after a shooting outside a Sheffield supermarket.
South Yorkshire Police said a car was shot at as it was parked outside the Co-op on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, at around 8.10pm yesterday.
Three men then jumped into the silver-grey estate and sped off, turning left down Chapel Street and travelling the wrong way along a one-way system.
It is not known whether anyone was in the vehicle when the gun was fired or whether anyone was injured.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton said: “My appeal is to anyone who saw what happened, or who saw a silver-grey estate vehicle leaving the area at speed.
“It’s really important that you contact us as we piece together exactly what happened and trace the car and the people involved.
“At this time, it’s unclear whether anyone has been injured and if anyone was in the vehicle when the incident occurred, however we have a team of detectives working to establish the exact circumstances and motive surrounding this incident.”
Descriptions of the three men hunted by police have not yet been released.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 843 of September 30.
Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.