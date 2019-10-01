Doncaster man on murder charge over missing woman

A Doncaster man has been charged with murder over the disappearance of a woman.

Dale Tarbox, aged 39, of Station Road, is accused of murdering Susan Howells, of Harrogate, who was last seen in February of this year.

He appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court today and was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court on Thursday.

Susan Howells.

A 63-year-old woman also arrested in connection with Miss Howells’ disappearance has been released on bail and enquiries are continuing at locations across Bradford and Doncaster.