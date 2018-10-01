Sheffield man in critical condition after stabbing in Sheffield

A Sheffield man stabbed in a city street remains in hospital in a critical condition eight days after the knife attack.

The 31-year-old was one of two men stabbed in Walkley Lane, Hillsborough, at 12.20am on Sunday, September 23.

A man remains in hospital in a critical condition after a stabbing last week

He was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition today.

A 29-year-old man injured in the same attack was treated in hospital for knife wounds but has since been discharged.

Daniel Trotter, 24, of no fixed abode, has been charged with attempted murder, wounding, supply of controlled drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 16 of September 23. Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.