Gun, crossbow and drugs found during police raid in Doncaster

A gun, crossbow and drugs were found during a police raid of a house in Doncaster.

Officers seized the items during a search of a property in Don Street, Wheatley, on Thursday, September 27.

Don Street, Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police said the raid was organised as part of an investigation into the supply of Spice.

An arrest was made at the scene.