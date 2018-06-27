Sheffield man arrested over attempted murder and serious sexual assault

A Sheffield man wanted over a serious sexual assault and attempted murder has been arrested.

Samuel Fortes, aged 26 and from Gleadless, was circulated as wanted by the police yesterday over an incident at 3am on Saturday, June 23 in Leeds city centre.

West Yorkshire Police said a 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and suffered serious facial injuries during an attack which is being treating as attempted murder.

Detectives believe Fortes could hold vital information about the incident.

He was arrested in Sheffield this morning.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police investigating a serious sexual assault and attempted murder on Grace street, Leeds, on Saturday, June 23 have arrested a 26-year-old man."