Killer still at large after fatal stabbing of dad-of-three in Sheffield street

The killer of a young dad-of-three stabbed to death in a Sheffield street is still at large.

Jarvin Blake, aged 22 and from Gleadless, was knifed at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street, Burngreave, on Thursday, March 8.

Flowers at the place where Jarvin was stabbed to death in Sheffield

Four arrests have been made so far over the murder but nobody has yet been charged.

Jarvin, who had three children under the age of five, was stabbed in his chest after four men jumped out of a car and chased him.

The motive for the attack has not yet been revealed but detectives are treating it as 'targeted'.

At the time of the attack, Jarvin was with his friend Declan Maw, 23, who was also assaulted.

His leg became detached from his pelvis during the attack but he survived and is now living in a police safe house.

During a recent hearing at Derby Crown Court it emerged that Maw was a drug dealer.

Last September he was caught dealing heroin and cocaine through a car window in the car park of a Travelodge in Brimington Road, Chesterfield.

Police officers swooped and found 39 wraps of heroin and 38 cocaine deals, worth around £800, in the car.

Maw, who appeared in court wearing a T-shirt with a photograph of Jarvin printed on it, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to supply.

His sentence has been deferred for six months.