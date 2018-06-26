Teenage boy discharged from hospital after stabbing in Sheffield

A teenage boy stabbed outside a Sheffield bar has been discharged from hospital.

The 16-year-old was stabbed outside the Players Lounge, Yew Lane, Ecclesfield, just after midnight on Saturday, June 16 into Sunday, June 17.

He suffered serious injuries in the attack but has since been discharged from hospital.

Detectives investigating the incident said there were around 50 people in the area at the time of the knife attack.

The stabbing came less than a month after a 15-year-old boy was killed in another knife attack in Sheffield.

Sam Baker was attacked in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, at around 7.50pm on Thursday, May 24 and died in hospital an hour later.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of stab wounds to the chest.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder.

Anyone with information on the Ecclesfield incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident 1 of June 17.