Murder suspect still in custody after discovery of man's body in Sheffield

A murder suspect arrested following the discovery of a man's body in Sheffield remains in police custody this afternoon.

The 50-year-old man is being held on suspicion of killing another man whose body was found in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown, at 12.30am today.

The identity of the murder victim has not yet been released.

Detectives have not revealed how the man died, other than that he was found with injuries this morning.

The house where the man was found has been sealed off and is under police guard while forensic experts examine the crime scene this afternoon.

Police officers are also carrying out house-to-house enquiries to try to piece together the circumstances surrounding the death.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 29 of June 26.

Crimestoppers can also be called, anonymously, on 0800 555111.