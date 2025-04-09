Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield joins the worldwide ‘Hash House Harriers’ movement for the first time this weekend.

A new kind of social club is launching in Sheffield this weekend, blending running, walking and most importantly, for some, pub crawling.

The Steel City Hash House Harriers is the latest chapter of a global community known as the Hash House Harriers, a group famously described as “a drinking club with a running problem.”

The Sheffield group is set to launch with a three-day weekend of events from Friday, April 11 to Sunday, April 13, 2025, promising fun, fitness and friendship in equal measure.

What is ‘Hashing’?

The ethos of hashing is simple: promote physical fitness, banish hangovers, build up a thirst and quench it with beer.

A designated “hare” will lead the group on a mystery trail, marked using flour or chalk. The route will include decoy paths and false trails designed to slow down the faster runners, with the aim of ensuring everyone finishes the trail at a similar time.

Organiser David “Smutley” Smith, who has hashed all over the world, including in Malaysia, said:

“It’s totally unorganised and interesting - you just show up, follow the trail, have a laugh and make some friends.

“Everyone’s friendly and we make sure women feel safe and included. I’ve met lifelong friends through hashing.”

The Hash House Harriers, or “the Hash,” originated in Kuala Lumpur in 1938, founded by a group of British expats including Albert Stephen Ignatius Gispert.

Inspired by the traditional British game of ‘hare and hounds,’ they met on Friday evenings to chase trails of paper, finishing up with beer, ginger beer and cigarettes. They named themselves after the “Hash House,” the nickname for their dining hall.

Events are known as hashes or hash runs, and the community has adopted its own lingo: men are referred to as harriers, women as harriettes, and newcomers as hash virgins. Participants are called hashers, and often get given outrageous nicknames based on memorable incidents during runs.

When is it?

Sheffield’s launch weekend kicks off on Friday, April 11 with a Red Dress Run — a city centre pub crawl where everyone dons a red dress.

The event starts from 5 pm at the Sheffield Tap on Platform 1b of Sheffield Station, with the trail beginning at 6.30 pm. As well as breaking the ice in style, the run will raise money for St Luke’s Hospice.

Saturday, April 12 marks the group’s inaugural hash, with participants meeting at noon at the Sheffield Tap once again.

On Sunday, April 13, there will be a more relaxed Hangover Hash, meeting at 11am outside Sheffield City Hall for a more gentle stroll to recover from the festivities.

Each run will cost £3 to cover basic costs (the Friday pub crawl is free), and events are pay-as-you-go, with participants encouraged to book accommodation in central Sheffield if travelling in.

SCH3 will continue running on the fourth Saturday of every month, always meeting at noon at the Sheffield Tap.

All are welcome - runners, walkers, red dress enthusiasts, and the curious.

More information and the full event schedule can be found at Steel City Hash House Harriers.

