Sheffield Festival of Debate looks at politics, democracy and climate change

Economist Kate Raworth is speaking about climate change at the Festival of Debate in Sheffield this spring. Picture supplied by Festival of Debate

Two northern city mayors and left-wing MP Jeremy Corbyn are among the speakers at a Sheffield political festival celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The Festival of Debate, which describes itself as the UK’s biggest non-partisan politics festival, features more than 50 events running from April 22 to May 30 at venues across the city and online. Speakers will discuss issues including climate change, health inequalities, tackling poverty and sexism, racism and transgender issues.

On May 19, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram will talk about their new book Head North at the University of Sheffield Octagon Centre. The book discusses how they think political and economic power can be spread throughout the UK in a push towards a fairer future.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, now an independent MP, will discuss the Monstrous Anger of the Guns, a book he has co-authored on the global arms trade. He and guests appear at the Leadmill on May 17.

Author Lanre Bakare is speaking at the Festival of Debate in Sheffield this spring about black British stories of the 1980s. Picture: Jodine Williams

Sheffield City Council’s Sheffield City Goals will be discussed at a session on April 22 in the Workstation Creative Lounge. The goals are being used to shape the future direction of change in the city.

An all-day session involving senior council officers, Sheffield Society of Architects, Friends of Sheffield Castle, Sheffield Civic Trust and Sheaf & Porter Rivers Trust will look at the city centre Heart of the City project and what lessons could be applied to the transformation of the Castlegate area.

One aim of the discussion is to look at how development can build on what is different or special about Sheffield. It takes place on April 30 at Department, formerly Kommune, on Angel Street in the Castlegate district.

“In the 10 years since we started the festival in 2015, we’ve seen the crises we face intensify both in severity and frequency, from the Covid-19 pandemic to the cost-of-living crisis and the slide towards climate breakdown,” said festival director Joe Kriss.

“We no longer have the time to tinker around the edges or make minor reforms to existing systems. This year’s Festival of Debate will focus on how we can make a just transition, both in Sheffield and beyond, to a world where everybody’s needs are met while staying within our planetary boundaries.”

Doughnut Economics author Kate Raworth takes up the question in conversation with Indy Johar on April 25 at Hallam University’s Pennine Lecture Theatre. They will discuss how to chart sustainable social and ecological paths to safeguard human and other life.

Political economist and author of Less is More: How Degrowth Will Save the World, Jason Hickel, will explore how limitless economic growth drives ecological breakdown. The venue on April 29 is Hallam University Pennine Lecture Theatre.

On May 8, Shon Faye, broadcaster and writer of the bestselling The Transgender Issue: An Argument for Justice, will speak about her new book Love in Exile, making the case that love is as much a collective question as a personal one. The venue is the Leadmill.

Author Lanre Bakare and Sheffield writer Désirée Reynolds will discuss Lanre’s book We Were There, which looks at unexplored stories of black people in the 1980s. They will appear at on the Workstation Creative Lounge on May 1.

The festival also features panels, workshops and interactive sessions that explore alternative and emerging solutions to some pressing issues. Many of these are free to attend.

To see the festival programme online, visit https://festivalofdebate.com/