Chris Wilder has hinted at some changes to his Sheffield United side for tomorrow’s clash with Millwall, as the Blades look to bounce back from their untimely defeat to Oxford United at the weekend. The Blades dropped to second after that result, with Burnley going a point ahead of them into top spot.

United in turn are now only a point ahead of third-placed Leeds United but a defiant Wilder insisted that the wheels have not fallen off for his side after a rare defeat on the road. He could either give the same side a chance to right the wrongs against Millwall or freshen things up, especially with a long trip to Plymouth Argyle on the horizon at the weekend.

We tasked our man with coming up with the side he would send out to try and tame the Lions at the Lane - has he got it just about right or would you do anything different?

1 . Michael Cooper The bargain summer signing is one of the few players absolutely guaranteed to keep the shirt game-to-game unless something catastrophic happens

2 . Femi Seriki He struggled a bit defensively at times, including for the Oxford goal, on Saturday but offers so much more from an attacking point of view than any other of United's fit and available right-backs

3 . Anel Ahmedhodzic Another who didn't exactly cover himself in glory for Oxford's winner but the smart money is on the usual centre-half partnership resuming at this stage of the season