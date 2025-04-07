Chris Wilder has hinted at some changes to his Sheffield United side for tomorrow’s clash with Millwall, as the Blades look to bounce back from their untimely defeat to Oxford United at the weekend. The Blades dropped to second after that result, with Burnley going a point ahead of them into top spot.
United in turn are now only a point ahead of third-placed Leeds United but a defiant Wilder insisted that the wheels have not fallen off for his side after a rare defeat on the road. He could either give the same side a chance to right the wrongs against Millwall or freshen things up, especially with a long trip to Plymouth Argyle on the horizon at the weekend.
We tasked our man with coming up with the side he would send out to try and tame the Lions at the Lane - has he got it just about right or would you do anything different?
