A proposal to build new homes in Darnall that has been dogged for years by objections and planning problems has now been approved, despite objections.

Plans to build the properties near Darnall railway station were originally sent to Sheffield City Council’s planning department in December 2023, though have faced a series of issues over the years.

Originally, developers intended to construct 12 homes on the land between Cresswell Road And Prince Of Wales Road, however this was later reduced to 10.

Road access to the new homes would come from a new junction on the Creswell Road cul-de-sac.

In May, 2024, the the Coal Authority objected to the proposals, citing a lack of a ‘coal mining risk assessment’ and risks around historic unrecorded mining activity that could cause instability.

The council has approved a new development to build 10 homes near Darnall train station. | Chiverton Developments LTD/Google

A risk assessment subsequently took place last October, identifying two potential coal seams under the site which could ‘a significant surface ground stability risk’.

However, the Coal Authority did rescind its objection, on the conditions that intrusive investigations take place, work is done to stabilise the land, and a signed declaration by a ‘suitable competent person’ is drawn up before construction begins.

Similarly, the Environment Agency identified a ‘medium to high probability of flooding’ but set out conditions to reduce the risk of flooding, including limiting the scope of the development and ensuring floor levels are no lower than 300mm above ground levels.

South Yorkshire Police consulted regarding safety in the area, setting out security recommendations related to intruder alarms, storage of bins and external lighting.

Yesterday (July 22), the council granted permission for the development, though this was linked to around 30 conditions, including discussions with Network Rail to ensure the protection of railway assets and an invasive species management plan being written up.

The decision comes after more than a year of objections being sent in by neighbouring properties.

One person wrote: “The increase in population density would put a strain on our already overburdened infrastructure, leading to increased traffic congestion and noise pollution which is already a burden. Additionally, the construction of this development would result in significant environmental damage, destroying natural habitats and putting wildlife at risk.

“There's currently an array of wildlife such as birds, hedgehogs and badgers living within this area, as you should know Badgers and their setts are protected by law and cannot be disturbed.

“Furthermore, I am deeply concerned about the impact this development would have on property values in the surrounding area. The influx of low-income residents and the compromise of current privacy could result in a decline in property values, making it difficult for current residents to sell their homes and move elsewhere.”

Another echoed these points, adding: “I have read the proposed plans regarding the new houses between Cresswell Road and Prince of Wales Road.

“I see that there is an intention to build an access road leading from Cresswell Road. This access would remove up to five parking spaces on there. Although during the day it appears that there is ample on street parking for residents come the evening and you will find the road is quite full.

“I have on numerous occasions found on returning at these times I have had to park on James Street as there are no places left on Cresswell Road”