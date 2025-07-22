Former Worsbrough care home to be converted into 24 apartments
The approved plans, submitted by Sheffield-based developers EDGE AD Ltd on behalf of Kruideberg Capital, will see the former Rockley Dene care facility on Park Road transformed into a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, including accessible units.
The site has been earmarked as suitable for residential development due to its sustainable location and proximity to services, schools, and public transport links.
The home was closed by BMBC due to breaches of health and safety in late 2022.
According to the planning statement prepared by agents Urbana, the scheme will make efficient use of previously developed land, aligning with both national guidance and Barnsley’s Local Plan priorities for boosting housing supply in Urban Barnsley, an area set to accommodate 43 per cent of the borough’s housing growth.
The scheme will see 14 apartments created in building one and 10 apartments in building two.
The applicants say much of the original structure will be retained, and the mix of studio, one-bed, and two-bed homes will support Barnsley’s housing needs.
While 30 parking spaces are normally required for a scheme of this size, only 24 spaces have been proposed. However, planning officers deemed this acceptable due to the site’s strong transport links and walkability.
Barnsley Council’s decision notice, issued on July 17, includes a range of conditions including a biodiversity net gain plan, protections for existing trees and habitats, with only one tree to be removed. and restrictions on construction times to protect nearby residents’ amenity
The development will also include sustainability enhancements and new landscaping, with the existing natural screening to be bolstered with further planting.
The council concluded that the scheme ‘utilises an existing building, creating a substantial number of housing units in a highly sustainable location,’ and that it “should be viewed favourably” given its contribution to local housing supply, economic activity, and environmental performance.
Demolition and construction must begin within three years, and all biodiversity and drainage conditions must be satisfied before work gets underway
