The office block on a Sheffield car wash site looks set to be transformed into a restaurant, in a massive transformation.

A planning application has been filed with Sheffield Council which would see the building changed dramatically under the scheme.

New Hand Car Wash offices, on Attercliffe Road, could become a restaurant. Photo: Google | Google

The proposals would also see the construction of an additional floor and a two-storey rear extension to the buidling, which is the New Hand Car Wash on Attercliffe Road.

It is close to the junction with Baldwin Street.

Architects’ drawings, drawn up for Nixkha Investments, show 13 tables on the ground floor of the venue, along with the kitchen and a toilet.

The upper floor would have 15 tables and two toilet cubicles.

There is no suggestion at this stage who would operate the restaurant, or what sort of food would be served there if the scheme goes ahead.

But the plans state there would be seven people working at the venue.

It comes at a time when Sheffield Council is looking at carrying out a massive redevelopment of Attercliffe, which it claims will make it one of the ‘coolest’ parts of the city.

The authority wants to build houses on six sites in Attercliffe over the next 15 years. It also wants to improve the transport network and create 1,500 jobs.

Attercliffe is set to be transformed under a new regeneration plan. | SCC

The authority has launched a consultation on the Attercliffe Regeneration Framework and is urging developers and residents to get involved.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chairman of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said the district was a fantastic place filled with a mixture of historically important buildings and locations, modern developments, industry and good transport links.

He added: “It’s impossible to underestimate how important Attercliffe is to Sheffield and the surrounding area, the historical importance but also to those who call it home.

“However, it’s fair to say that the area has fallen onto hard times in recent years and it is now time Attercliffe is returned to a place of community, jobs and outstanding transport links to with the rest of Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

“This Framework will help to deliver that whilst at the same time, ensuring the iconic buildings and community feel of Attercliffe is retained for generations to come.

“We know that people love the area, it is their home and has been for many years, this project doesn’t change that, in fact it builds on it, creating a neighbourhood people will be proud of.”