A record number of people were estimated to be sleeping rough in Sheffield last year, new figures show.

It comes as numbers across England soared, with homelessness charities blaming the Government's "ineffectiveness" to solve the housing crisis.

The Government previously pledged to end rough sleeping by 2024, but since the "Everyone In" scheme – which housed homeless people in emergency hotels during the coronavirus pandemic – ended in 2021, the number of people sleeping on the streets has rocketed.

Charities have called the level of rough sleeping in the UK a "source of national shame".

The latest Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show 31 people were estimated to be sleeping rough in Sheffield based on a snapshot of a single night in autumn last year.

This is more than double the figure from the year before (15), and the highest number since comparable records began in 2010.

The count includes people sleeping outside, but does not cover sofa surfers, those in hostels or shelters, or people in recreational or traveller sites, and figures are generally considered to be an undercount of the true number.

Nationally, the number of people estimated to be sleeping rough rose by 27 per cent last year to 3,898.

This remains below pre-pandemic levels, but represents a significant increase of 60 per cent in the last two years.

Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said the scale of rough sleeping is a "source of national shame".

He has urged the Government to rethink its strategy and provide long-term funding for proven solutions which help people get off the streets.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said the Government "cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the housing emergency".

She said the Government has not built enough social homes, forcing thousands of people to "spend their nights freezing on street corners" due to record high rents.

Ms Neate also warned of the record high number of people living in temporary accommodation.

Further DLUHC figures show 109,000 households in England were living in temporary accommodation as of September, with 617 of those in Sheffield.

The number of children living in temporary accommodation hit a record-high 142,490, including 370 in Sheffield.

A DLUHC spokesperson said: "We are now spending an unprecedented £2.4 billion to help people at risk of homelessness and support rough sleepers, including £220 million announced this week, which will help fund thousands of beds and specialist support services across the country through councils.