Roundabout supporting more vulnerable young people than ever before

Roundabout is the charity that for more than 40 years has offered a full range of services to support young people aged 16 to 25 who are either homeless or facing the possibility of homelessness.

As well as providing emergency accommodation, the charity also supports young people in residential projects in Sheffield and Rotherham and provides key services delivering comprehensive programmes of training, involvement and empowerment which help to prepare young people for independent living.

The Homeless Prevention Advice service, based in Sheffield city centre, offers support to young people who are homeless or who are at risk of becoming homeless, listening and giving advice about available housing options, from planned moves to emergency accommodation.

Roundabout Chief Executive Ben Keegan

And the charity admits that these facilities are needed more now than ever before, with a record 1,521 young people accessing its services in the past 12 months alone.

“In my 23 years of working in homelessness in South Yorkshire, I have never witnessed so many people in such desperate need of housing and support,” said Roundabout chief executive Ben Keegan.

“Our Homeless Prevention Service in the centre of Sheffield had its busiest year in its nine year history and all our 350 bed spaces have been full every night.

“But we will keep going, and we will find solutions to help as many young people in our region as we can.

“In the face of unprecedented challenges, we have adapted and persevered and through innovative programmes, collaborative initiatives, and the public’s unwavering support, we have become stronger, more resilient and more

effective in our mission.”

“Together, we provide not just shelter but hope, guidance and a pathway to brighter futures.”