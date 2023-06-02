News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Cost of living: homelessness at ‘highest ever’ level says Sheffield Council

Sheffield Council has said the number of homeless people reported in the city is at its highest ever level.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:56 BST

Officers said there were more than 4,000 homeless people reported in Sheffield across the last financial year and 500 more this year compared to the previous.

They revealed the details in a report prepared for a meeting of the housing committee next week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In it they said: “This reflects the increase in demand we are currently seeing across Sheffield. Councils across England are reporting similar rises in homeless presentations, with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis being amongst reported reasons for this.”

Most Popular
Sheffield Council has said the number of homeless people reported in the city is at its highest ever level.Sheffield Council has said the number of homeless people reported in the city is at its highest ever level.
Sheffield Council has said the number of homeless people reported in the city is at its highest ever level.

There was also a sustained increase in people living in temporary accommodation this year.

In the first quarter of the last financial year, there were 437 households living in temporary homes and this rocketed to 575 by the end of the year.

“This is significantly above the service’s target of 310 and reflects a worrying increase in the number of people living in insecure housing,” officers said. “We are responding to this rising demand with plans to increase our stock of temporary accommodation which should help us better cope with high demand in the year ahead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We know that temporary accommodation offers just a short-term relief to people experiencing homelessness and we continue to work with the target of offering more long-term solutions for people.”

The housing committee will discuss the issues in a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, June 8 and the full agenda and council documents can be found here: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=644&MId=8840

Related topics:Cost of livingSheffieldEnglandTown Hall