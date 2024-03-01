Sheffield tower block residents coping with rough sleepers outside their doors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter MacLoughlin, who is a long-term resident of the Robertshaw high-rise block in Netherthorpe, said that residents often find rough sleepers asleep in the corridors, sometimes blocking their doorways.

Others who find their way in head for the roof of the building, where there is a structure housing the lift mechanism.

He said tenants also regularly discover urine, faeces and rubbish in the corridors. Once there was an emptied catheter bag and its contents.

Former councillor Peter MacLoughlin says that Sheffield Council needs to improve security systems at high-rise blocks to stop rough sleepers getting inside. Picture: LDRS

Mr MacLoughlin said: “I have opened my door in the morning and walked into the stench of a man lying outside my door with p*** and s*** all over the floor.”

The former city councillor and council cabinet member for housing said that the issue had got worse because of a known drugs den in the block that attracted a lot of people waiting outside that flat.

He said things improved because the tenant was moved out but the problem still persists.

He said: “That’s the sort of things we’re dealing with here. No, it isn’t every night, but it’s happening too frequently. That’s the issue, for it to be repeated and repeated.

“The council send letters out. What use are letters, they’re basically putting the responsibility back on to tenants. They’re not owning it, full stop.

“They tell you to ring 101 (police) or this number and that number. People have been telling them about how the 101 system doesn’t work, it’s absolutely useless.

“What’s the point of telling them that when they’ve had the experience? It beggars belief.”

He said that efforts to tackle the drug den had worked well, with police and wardens patrolling when they did take action. “There’s no doubt about that, one can’t deny there has been a marked difference.

“There have been one or two little incidents, they are minor to what the problem has been. They then have been managed accordingly.

“What the situation holds for the future, only time will tell. But don’t hold your breath, we have been here before.

“It’s something they need to look at or you’re not solving the problem, are you?”

Mr MacLoughlin urged the council to fit security systems that work properly. He worries about vulnerable tenants who need a sense of security in their homes.

He also fears that problems will just move on to other blocks if no permanent solution is found.

Coun Douglas Johnson, chair of the city council housing committee, said: “We are aware of incidents where people who don’t live in these high-rise blocks of flats are gaining entry at night.

“Work is ongoing at these high-rise blocks to make them more secure for our residents who live there. This includes at the nearby Leverton block, where there are new security doors on order, plus a door entry system being implemented and a CCTV upgrade being carried out.

“We are also looking at fire safety works being carried out too, including closing bin chutes in these buildings that can act like a chimney during a fire, and installing more sprinklers.

“We know that this also affects private rented properties too. And we hope work such as this will make residents feel safer in their homes and that we have listened to their concerns in this area.”