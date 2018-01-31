Sheffield firm's vans broken into three times in 24 hours

Thieves broke into three vans belonging to a Sheffield firm three times in 24 hours.

The vans were targeted in Stradbroke Drive, Stradbroke, earlier this week, with copper piping worth £600 stolen.

The thefts are under investigation by South Yorkshire Police.

Officers are also investigating the break-in of a van parked in Westland Gardens, Westfield, this week.

Power tools were stolen by the thief or culprits responsible.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Please refrain from leaving any valuables inside your vehicles, including plant machinery and tools.

"Aim to garage your vehicle overnight.

"If this isn't possible park on a drive backed up to garage door, wall or other vehicle to restrict access to any doors. Alternatively leave in a well lit, overlooked area ensuring nothing of value is left inside."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.