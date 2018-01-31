Surgery for man hit in face with champagne bottle in Sheffield nightclub

A man needed surgery for serious facial injuries after he was hit by a champagne bottle thrown across a Sheffield nightclub.

The 26-year-old was struck in Paris on Carver Street in the early hours of New Year's Day.

New Sheffield police chief issues warning to gangs

A 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detectives have today issued a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about the incident.

SHOCKING courtroom brawl breaks out after Sheffield cousins are found guilty of shooting man in hand

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 12.30am on New Year’s Day, it is reported that a 26-year-old man was with friends inside Paris nightclub in Carver Street, Sheffield.

"It is understood that persons unknown threw a champagne bottle across the room, striking the 26-year-old in the face.

"He suffered serious injuries that required surgery at hospital.

"A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, on suspicion of assault. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"As part of the ongoing investigation, officers would like to speak to the man pictured, as it’s believed he could hold vital information about the incident.

"If you were in Paris that night, or recognise the man pictured, please call 101."

Victim vanished following knife attack at Sheffield karaoke bar

Quote incident number 76 of January 1 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.