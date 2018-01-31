New Sheffield police chief issues warning to gangs

Sheffield has a new police chief, with gangs warned that his officers will be getting tough on them in a crackdown on crime in the city.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton has taken over from Shaun Morley, who has moved to Doncaster to oversee policing there after a year at the helm in Sheffield.

The new police chief, who spent 27 years at Greater Manchester Police, said city officers will continue with efforts to break up organised crime groups - in a bid to put offenders behind bars and to make communities safer places to live.

"A lot of work has already been done around organised crime groups and we will continue that - not just to take the criminals off the streets who are committing crimes but to improve life for those living in communities where these gangs operate. People need to feel safe," he said.

"People often don't fully understand how organised crime gangs affect those who live around them, how they try to control and coerce the communities where they live.

"We now have neighbourhood teams embedded back in our communities. My ask is that those who live in Sheffield have faith in what we are trying to deliver and the confidence to come forward with information that allows us to act. With everyone’s support we can be the effective service we strive to be. We will take positive action against the gangs, those involved need to know this.”

Chf Supt Barton said Sheffield will also benefit from a new structure with detectives working alongside neighbourhood policing teams to solve crimes at the heart of the city's communities.

"Working with local officers on the ground, this approach will be a more seamless way of operating - from a PCSO receiving information, to that being developed, investigated, prosecuted and partners brought in to provide sustained long-term solutions to problems.

"If we are to reduce demand it is about an integrated approach to understanding the problems and tackling them rather than just the symptoms."

He said officers will also concentrate on helping vulnerable people, including those repeatedly reported missing from home.

The police chief's predecessor, Chf Supt Morley, said: "One of the main achievements over the last year has been the impact of reintroducing neighbourhood policing - it is starting to have a real positive effect around anti-social behaviour, issues such as off-road bikes and organised criminality.

"Issues we were facing have been significantly reduced over the last 12 months and there is more partnership working now on complex community issues. Stuart brings with him new ideas to add to our plan to take it to a new level."