Gun fired at car on Sheffield estate

Detectives are investigating after a gun was fired at a car on a Sheffield estate.

Police officers were called to Boundary Road, Wybourn, at 9.35pm yesterday after reports that shots were fired towards a car in the street.

Residents claim gunshots were fired on Sheffield estate

The white Audi was struck but nobody in the vehicle was harmed.

Officers sealed off Boundary Road and stepped up patrols around Wybourn in the wake of the attack but the road has since re-opened.

Masked men spotted shooting at wildlife in Doncaster

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police have launched an investigation following reports shots were fired in the Wybourn area of Sheffield yesterday evening.

"At around 9.35pm, police were called to Boundary Road following reports shots had been fired towards a vehicle.



"Nobody was injured during the incident, but a white Audi has sustained damage consistent with a firearms discharge.



"The road was closed to allow officers to carry out their initial enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident, but has now been reopened.



"At this time, no arrests have been made."

Police search for man with gun at Doncaster petrol station

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.