The first incident saw firefighters dispatched to Hillsborough Park at 12.45am today. A crew from Rivelin Fire Station said they attended a deliberate fire involving conifers at the park on Middlewood Road. They were there for nearly an hour

Just five minutes later, crews from another fire station were called out to another suspected arson.

File picture shows Sheffield firefighters. Firefighters were called out to two separate arson incidents this morning

Firefighters from Central Fire Station said they were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield at 12.50am. The crew left the scene at 1.15am.

South Yorkshire fire service has urged people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service.

Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.