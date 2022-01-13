Sheffield fires: Arsonists strike twice within five minutes today in Hillsborough Park and Attercliffe Road
Arsonists struck twice within five minutes this morning, torching trees and a car in separate Sheffield incidents
The first incident saw firefighters dispatched to Hillsborough Park at 12.45am today. A crew from Rivelin Fire Station said they attended a deliberate fire involving conifers at the park on Middlewood Road. They were there for nearly an hour
Just five minutes later, crews from another fire station were called out to another suspected arson.
Firefighters from Central Fire Station said they were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield at 12.50am. The crew left the scene at 1.15am.
South Yorkshire fire service has urged people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service.
Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.
Group Manager Matt Gillatt, deputy head of the joint police and fire community safety team, said: “Deliberate fire-setting not only endangers life and wastes our time, it can also massively destroy local parks, facilities and landscapes.”