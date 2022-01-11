Car set ablaze in arson attack on Shirland Close, Darnall, Sheffield, last night
A suspected arson attack left a car ablaze in a Sheffield street last night, firefighters have revealed.
The incident happened on Monday night, says South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, on Shirland Close, near Darnall, with fire crews on the scene for over half an hour.
A spokesman said: “A car was deliberately set on fire at 9.15pm on Shirland Close, Sheffield. Firefighters from Rivelin station attended the incident. They came away at 9:55pm.”
Two cars were set on fire in an arson attacks in Burngreave last month. Three were set ablaze in a car park arson attack in Shirecliffe, in another December incident.
Firefighters have urged people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service.
Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.
Group Manager Matt Gillatt, deputy head of the joint police and fire community safety team, said: “Deliberate fire-setting not only endangers life and wastes our time, it can also massively destroy local parks, facilities and landscapes.”