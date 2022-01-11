The incident happened on Monday night, says South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, on Shirland Close, near Darnall, with fire crews on the scene for over half an hour.

A spokesman said: “A car was deliberately set on fire at 9.15pm on Shirland Close, Sheffield. Firefighters from Rivelin station attended the incident. They came away at 9:55pm.”

Two cars were set on fire in an arson attacks in Burngreave last month. Three were set ablaze in a car park arson attack in Shirecliffe, in another December incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters have urged people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service.

Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.