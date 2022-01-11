Car set ablaze in arson attack on Shirland Close, Darnall, Sheffield, last night

A suspected arson attack left a car ablaze in a Sheffield street last night, firefighters have revealed.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 4:58 pm

The incident happened on Monday night, says South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, on Shirland Close, near Darnall, with fire crews on the scene for over half an hour.

A spokesman said: “A car was deliberately set on fire at 9.15pm on Shirland Close, Sheffield. Firefighters from Rivelin station attended the incident. They came away at 9:55pm.”

Two cars were set on fire in an arson attacks in Burngreave last month. Three were set ablaze in a car park arson attack in Shirecliffe, in another December incident.

Firefighters have urged people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service.

Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.

Group Manager Matt Gillatt, deputy head of the joint police and fire community safety team, said: “Deliberate fire-setting not only endangers life and wastes our time, it can also massively destroy local parks, facilities and landscapes.”