The latest Met Office forecast shows the heaviest rainfall is likely to hit Sheffield on Tuesday, August 16, in the late afternoon and early evening.
A thunderstorm warning had already been put in place for Monday, August 15, but a second has now been announced for the Tuesday.
On both days, the Met Office says that while some areas will remain dry, heavy rain and thunderstorms could bring disruption, including lightning damage, flash flooding, power cuts and travel delays.
The four-day amber warning for extreme heat in Sheffield is set to end at midnight tonight, but a high of 27C is still forecast for Monday, before temperatures drop further to a peak of 22C on Tuesday.
The thunderstorm warnings covering Sheffield are both yellow alerts – which is the lowest level on the scale, below amber and red.
The forecast for Sheffield on Monday is for a largely dry and cloudy day, with the chance of light rain at around midday.
Tuesday will be cloudy throughout, with light rain expected from around 1pm, followed by heavy downpours between around 4pm and 7pm, and more light rain into the night.
Wednesday is set to be overcast but largely dry, with a high of 19C, and Thursday is also set to be cloudy before the weather picks up for the weekend, with a mixture of cloud and sunshine on Friday and Saturday, and a daily high of 21C and 20C respectively.