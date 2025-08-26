A Sheffield door supervisor has been hailed a hero after saving a man’s life with an overdose-reversing drug outside a city centre bar.

Charlie Smith was on duty as a head door supervisor at Professional Security, when he saw a man collapse on the street.

Acting quickly, Charlie recognised the signs of an opioid overdose and administered naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of opioids.

“It was weird to watch,” Charlie said.

“He went from unconscious, to barely breathing, to sitting up and talking to us.”

Professional Security had previously arranged for their door staff to be trained to carry naloxone kits by local drug service LikeWise Sheffield.

Charlie continued: “Without the training, I’d only ever heard of naloxone on TV shows – but having it to hand made all the difference.”

Paramedics later took the man to hospital, where he recovered.

The incident comes just days before International Overdose Awareness Day (August 31), which raises awareness of the growing risks posed by opioids and contaminated drugs.

Jon Findlay, National Harm Reduction Lead for Waythrough – the charity behind local drug service LikeWise Sheffield – said: “Administering naloxone is often the difference between someone surviving an overdose or not.

“International Overdose Awareness Day reminds us that every life lost is preventable. It’s about equipping communities to respond with compassion and practical help until medical staff arrive.”

He explained the increasing need for the use of naloxone, as synthetic opioids are increasingly being found mixed into other substances - like crack cocaine.

This means that even those who do not see themselves as opioid users, are at risk.

“This is a very contaminated and dangerous drugs market,” Jon added.

“We need everybody – from the general public to frontline workers – to consider carrying naloxone.”

Following this experience, Charlie now believes naloxone should become standard in the security industry.

“It’s a big relief to have naloxone so that if the worst case does happen, you’re prepared,” he said.

Likewise Sheffield is one of a network of services across Yorkshire and the North East that are encouraging more people to be trained and prepared to save lives.

All seven recovery services across Yorkshire and the North East are urging people to mark International Overdose Awareness Day by signing up for free naloxone training, whether as a professional, a volunteer, or a member of the public.