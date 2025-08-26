A man has been arrested over the stabbing of a teenager in a “targeted” attack in a Sheffield street.

The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over an incident on Ballifield Drive, Handsworth, on Thursday,August 21.

He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 12.17am to reports of a person with a knife.

On arrival, they discovered evidence of a stabbing.

A force spokesperson said: “It is reported that a 17-year-old boy was stabbed by an individual in a targeted attack.

“Officers and the ambulance service attended the scene, and the victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Anyone with information that could help with enquiries is asked to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 9 of August 21, 2025.”