A terrified, injured and abandoned dog was found tied to a tree in Sheffield after a night when temperatures fell to single figures.

‘Baghera’ was discovered by a dog walker in Hillsborough at 5.30am yesterday, “shivering, hungry and frightened”.

Carol Hall, posting in ‘Lost and found pets all Sheffield areas’ on Facebook said he had face, neck and ear injuries.

She added: “What a vile, cruel thing to do. Does anyone know his owner?”

She later posted an update stating Baghera was being cared for at a Pets4vets in Sheffield who said he was micro-chipped to an address in London, but they are unable to make contact with the owners.

She added: “He's a Staffy cross, four years old and super-friendly with humans and dogs.”

Responding on Facebook, Joni Penn said: “Whoever did this to that poor Staffy wants the full force of the law on them. Obviously been used as a bait dog. I hope they find him a new loving place where he's gonna be safe.”

Lisa Coxy added: “Oh good grief! This is appalling. I hope they trace the owner and report. What is wrong with folk?”

Kerry Palmer wanted to help, she said: “I’m not wealthy by any means but I would like to donate some money to help contribute towards this poor baby’s care and find him a loving home.”